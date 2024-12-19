Sensational TV upgrades in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, with the perfect guide for movies and games lovers. We've got a plethora of tempting home cinema upgrades for any level, whether you're on a budget, you want to just play games, or you want to recreate the IMAX… in your living room.
Plus, discover the best tech for boosting your winter travels, find out which is the best folding phone to buy today, and check out our newly re-introduced Man vs Tech feature – our brave tester takes on the latest smart health gadgets to find out if they really make you a better person. We've also got an in-depth review on the latest MacBook Pro M4, and HTC's Vive Focus Vision takes on Meta's Quest.
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Sensational TV upgrades – dream tech to level up your movies and games
- Sonos Arc Ultra review – possibly the best soundbar in existence… if you're a Sonos fan
- The best folding phones – Google, Samsung and Honor, but who will take the crown?
- Man vs Tech – we find out if it's possible to biohack a better life
- MacBook Pro M4 review – Apple's most powerful laptop gets even more powerful
- Top travel gadgets – pack these essentials for a holiday boost
- HTC Vive Focus Vision – HTC's latest Vive is a premium headset, but is it better than Meta?
And so much more!
