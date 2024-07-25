This iPhone model will be replaced by iPhone 17 Slim, says report

Quick Summary The iPhone 17 Plus isn't going to happen, according to a new report from a respected analyst. Apple will be making a more premium iPhone 17 instead.

The iPhone Plus's days are numbered, it seems: a new report says that when Apple introduces the iPhone 17 range, there won't be an iPhone 17 Plus. Instead there will be a new, super-slim iPhone 17 – but it'll be at the top of the iPhone range with a price tag to match.

The new report is from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who writes on Medium that the Plus model "currently accounts for only 5-10% of total new iPhone shipments." Those numbers are too small for Apple, so the Plus is headed for the dumpster.

The new ultra-slim iPhone 17 isn't a direct replacement for the Plus, although it will be similarly sized. Instead, Kuo says, "Apple is exploring new design trends beyond the existing iPhone lineup".

Super-slim iPhone 17: key features

The new, thinner iPhone 17 has been dubbed the iPhone Slim by tech sites but that probably won't be the final name. However, whatever Apple decides to call it the specs appear to be interesting. According to Kuo, the specs are:

Approximately 6.6-inches display with a resolution of or around 2,740 x 1,260;

A19 processor, with the Pro models using an A19 Pro;

Similar dynamic island to current iPhones;

A titanium-aluminium alloy frame "with a lower percentage of titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max";

Apple's own in-house 5G modem;

And a single rear camera.

Previous reports have suggested that while the new iPhone 17 won't have the most impressive specification of the iPhone 17 range, it will have the highest price: reports suggest that we can expect it to cost $100/£100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making this new iPhone the most expensive iPhone that Apple has ever made.