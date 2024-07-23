All-new iPhone 17 Slim could be most expensive iPhone ever

Quick Summary The iPhone 17 may get a new model, currently dubbed the iPhone 17 Slim. It may not be the most powerful iPhone 17 but it may be the most expensive, with a price £100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A new report appears to confirm that the iPhone 17 Slim is a real device and not a cheese-fuelled fever dream. The super-slim iPhone 17 was initially believed to be a replacement for the iPhone 16 Plus, but in May industry insiders said it was a much bigger deal. And now the latest report says it's going to have a bigger price tag too.

The new report comes from the reliable leaker Ice Universe, who says that the iPhone 17 Slim will sit above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the range. The Pro Max is currently the most expensive iPhone, but the new Slim will be even more expensive: Ice Universe says that where the iPhone 17 Pro Max will start at $1,199, the iPhone 17 Slim will begin at $1,299. In the UK those prices are likely to be £1,199 and £1,299.

iPhone 17: latest leaks reveal screen specs and prices

Ice Universe says that all four of the iPhone 17 models will get LTPO displays instead of just the Pro models. That would potentially mean ProMotion displays with variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz across the entire iPhone range.

The iPhone 17 Slim – the name's a guess so far; we don't know what Apple intends to call it – may be the most expensive iPhone 17, but it won't be the biggest. Where the iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly have a 6.86-inch display, the iPhone 17 Slim is tipped for a 6.65-inch display. That's larger than the one in the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to have the same 6.27-inch display as the standard iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17s are believed to have 12GB of memory, Apple's A19 processor and a triple-48MP camera setup, but the Slim model apparently has a different spec: Ice Universe says it's a dual-camera setup and that the Slim is an 8GB model, not 12GB. That seems odd given the price tag: surely Apple's most expensive iPhone should also have the most impressive specification? If Ice Universe is correct, then perhaps we're missing a crucial part of the puzzle: there's got to be more going on than just a few millimetres of thinness.