This case turns your iPhone or Android phone into an e-reader, but there's a catch

Quick Summary Astropad has a new phone case that will turn any phone into an e-reader – sort-of. The Bookcase is compatible with iPhone and Android devices and has a built-in NFC tag to allow for custom shortcuts.

There are plenty of phone case options out there, whether you have an iPhone, a Samsung phone or another Android phone, like the recently announced OnePlus 13. Some of those cases are transparent so you can still see the designs of the phone you have chosen, some bring a pop of colour, and some add protection and durability that you just wouldn't have without them.

Every now and then though, a phone case appears that does something a little different, and Bookcase by Astropad is the latest to do exactly that. Claimed to offer a universal fit for both iPhone and Android devices, Bookcase turns your phone into an e-reader. Well, sort of, anyway.

(Image credit: Astropad)

What does the Astropad Bookcase offer?

There is a MagSafe anchor in the middle where you place your phone (a conversion kit is included for iPhones older than the iPhone 12 and Android phones), and a built-in NFC tag at the top lets you create custom shortcuts like launching a reading app when you put your phone in. Purple panels sit either side of your phone to make for easy holding whilst also keeping your screen clear to read.

The Bookcase works with all reading apps, from Kindle to Apple News, and there is a accompanying Bookcase app that will allow you to mark your favourite reading apps, as well as change various phone settings. This includes do not disturb, to then launch automatically when you use the case.

In terms of materials, there is vegan leather on board, while the handles are made from polycarbonate.

(Image credit: Astropad)

There are a couple of catches with this phone case, however.

The first is that it does absolutely nothing to protect your phone so we'd consider it more of a holder than a case. The second, and perhaps the more important, is that your phone doesn't come with an E Ink display, so isn't exactly the same experience, while a standard Kindle doesn't cost all that much more to buy than the case. So, if you're interesting in the Bookcase, you should also also consider whether a separate e-reader might be a better solution, especially as you would need to bring the case around with you just to read.

If the Astropad Bookcase is what you want for yourself and your phone though, it's £40.99 / $49.99 usually.

At the time of writing however, there was 20 per cent off, making it £32.99 in the UK and $39.99 in the US.