Snake returns to phones, but from an unlikely source

Quick summary Nothing has created a Snake game widget with the help of its community. The fun little game can be downloaded now as part of the latest widget pack update.

Snake is best known as one of the signature games from Nokia phones of the last century. The simple game revolves around controlling a snake to eat apples, with the snake increasing in length the more you eat, so the game becomes progressively more difficult. Now Snake is back in a slightly different form.

Snake first appeared on Nokia phones with the Nokia 6110, but it was the Nokia 3310 that popularised it and brought it to the masses. Now Nothing is bringing back this classic mobile game, with a home screen widget.

The new game uses swipe controls – so there’s no need for buttons – with the speed of the snake increasing as you move through the game. But the interesting thing about the new version of Snake is that it’s a community-sourced game, the product of collaboration between the Nothing software team and two community members, Rahul Janardhanan and Thomas Legendre.

Amusingly, HMD – best known for its recent Nokia-branded devices – had a little something to say on X as a friendly retort.

How to get the Nothing Snake game

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

To get the Snake game on your Nothing phone, you’ll have to update the Nothing Community Widgets app. That app should be available for your Nothing Phone.

Once installed, you’ll then be able to find the Snake game and drop it onto your home pages. You’ll have to be using the latest version of the Nothing Launcher, so it’s worth checking for updates before you attempt to use the new widget.

To control the snake you just swipe within the widget – remembering that if you swipe outside of the widget your phone will behave as normal and you won’t be controlling the game.

It’s a simple thing, a minor distraction for your home screen, perfect for when you’re waiting to get off the train and don’t want to fire up a major game or open any proper apps.