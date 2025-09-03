ShiftCam's new lens gives your phone camera a serious boost

Quick Summary The new ShiftCam LensUltra Explorer Series offers a lot to love for phone photography lovers. That includes a new 240mm equivalent lens, which is perfect for getting great shots from a distance.

While there are still a group of people who enjoy using a proper mirrorless camera setup, more and more of us are using a phone as the primary way we take pictures. And while they're getting a lot better, there's still a significant chasm between phones and 'proper' camera rigs.

ShiftCam is looking to change that. The brand has just unveiled the LensUltra Explorer Series, which offers a 240mm equivalent focal length.

That's a serious boost for users, who will be able to get closer to their subjects than ever before. Whether you're looking to shoot from further away or boost the separation between your subject and the background, a longer focal length is a distinctive look.

What's more, the brand manages to offer that without compromising on size. The lens itself is tiny compared to a similar focal length on a proper camera setup, and simply screws onto a compatible ShiftCam case.

Alongside the lens comes a macro converter, which offers added close focussing for those who want impressive detail shots. That's a real double whammy, and should make it easier than ever to get killer photos.

(Image credit: ShiftCam)

You'll also be able to snag a three-piece filter set, to open up even more creative possibilities. That includes a CPL filter, which will help to reduce glare and haze, while also giving richer colours.

That's paired with two variable ND filters – a 1-5 stop version and a 6-9 stop version. Both of those should make it easier to capture cinematic video in all kinds of light, or help with creative photography styles.

The series will be available from October 2025, and should be a neat addition for fans of phone photography who want to push the boat a little more. There's no word on pricing just yet, but as long as it isn't ludicrous, this might be a great buy.