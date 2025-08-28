Quick Summary Honor's Magic V5, the world's thinnest foldable phone, is available to order in the UK, priced at £1399.99 (including its £300 money-off code, for a limited time only). That undercuts the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, showing Honor's keenness to assert itself in the foldables market.

The Honor Magic V5 has been no secret. The "world's thinnest folding phone" was released in China back in early July – but now it's officially coming to the UK and European markets.

We've been living with the handset for a full month already – check out the Magic V5 full review here – with only one major question: just how much would it cost? Well, now Honor has delivered the answer.

I attended the Magic V5's official launch in London, where Honor company execs took to the stage – some in person, some virtually – including the President of Western Europe, Adam Cao.

But it was the Honor website that dropped the price info sooner. The Magic V5 will be priced at £1699.99 in the UK (it's not available in the USA or Australia), but there's £300 off – using voucher code AV5UK300 at checkout – available through until 30 September.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall) (Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

That brings the handset down to an impressive £1399.99, hugely undercutting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 by a significant chunk. Among the best folding phones that makes it an even more attractive proposition.

In our Magic V5 review, we heaped praise on the handset for its thin-and-light design – it's a mere 4.1mm when unfolded – and vibrant displays, plus excellent battery life.

However, with some software curiosities and lack of other features, such as Google Pay, it might not be the foldable for everyone. Although, at this asking price – with 24-months interest-free credit on offer through the site (that's £58.34 per month) – it's a big statement of intent from the phone-maker.

This promotion offers more, too, with a bundled Honor Magic Pen (in black), 66W charger, and screen protector. You can select from Dawn Gold, Ivory White, or classic Black finishes.