Older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users just got a must-have free software upgrade

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has received a critical software update. It provides protection against a range of vulnerabilities, but this support is about to end.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was announced in July 2024, but owners of older Flip devices haven't been forgotten. In line with Samsung's commitment to support its older devices, an important new software update has just dropped for an old Galaxy Flip phone.

Unfortunately, if you have the original Samsung Galaxy Flip you're out of luck, but for the subsequent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G there's a new security update available. That's great news as this phone originally launched in 2020 and keeping on top of vulnerabilities remains an important job.

The new security patch will bring the Z Flip 5G up to August 2024 and it brings fixes for 50 vulnerabilities, including one that could lead to serious problems, according to SamMobile.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched with 4 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates. That means the phone is still covered for quarterly updates, although that has nearly come to an end.

Most recently - including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung moved to a 7-year commitment to Android version and security updates, amongst the best coverage that you'll get for an Android phone. This is matched by Google's latest Pixel models, but most other brands don't get close to this sort of commitment.

If you have the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, you should get a notification that there is a new software update available, but if you don't, then take the following steps:

Open Settings. Head to Software update. Tap on Download and install. You phone will tell you when the last update was installed and look for new updates.

That will bring your phone up to the latest security levels, so you know you're secure for a little longer.

It's worth mentioning, of course, that support for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will soon end, so if you haven't thought about upgrading, now might be a good time to do so.