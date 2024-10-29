Older iPhone users just got a crucial free security upgrade

Quick Summary Apple released its iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software on 28 October but it also released a software patch for the iPhones not running iOS 18 yet. The iOS 17.7.1 patch is said to deliver a number of security updates and it is recommended all users not running iOS 18 update to it.

It's been a busy start of the week for Apple. Not only has the company revealed a new iMac with the M4 chip, but it also released the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software updates. That's not all though. There was another software build released, said to be "recommended for all users" based on the release notes.

It only applies to iPhones not running iOS 18, but the iOS 17.7.1 software build is said to be an important one for security updates, as reported by 9to5Mac. You won't get any new features with the release – you'll need to upgrade to iOS 18 for those – but there are fixes for a number of apps and features including Safari, Siri, Shortcuts and VoiceOver.

It's recommended that you update to iOS 17.7.1 in order to keep your iPhone as secure as possible, though if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18, we'd strongly recommend you update to the new software to get the most out of your device.

There's a new look for Photos with iOS 18, you can customise the Control Centre and you can change up your Home Screen more than you've been able to do in the past too. The iOS 18 software also brings a new Passwords app that is handy for helping you find all your saved usernames and passwords, and there's a new Hidden Apps folder too, which will appear on all iPhones running iOS 18 whether you have chosen to hide any apps or not.

The iOS 18.1 release that arrived on 28 October brings extra features too, including the ability to record live phone calls, switch to the front camera using the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models, and it introduces the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features for AirPods Pro 2.

For those in the US, iOS 18.1 also brings in some of the Apple Intelligence features, like a more conversational Siri, the ability to type to ask Siri, Writing Tools for summarising, writing and proofreading wherever there is a cursor, and Clean Up for removing unwanted images from the background of your photos. If you're in the UK, you can try the Apple Intelligence features by updating your iPhone software to iOS 18.1 and then switching your device's language to English (United States). Keep in mind, you will need an iPhone 15 Pro model or iPhone 16 model however.

To update your iPhone software, whether you want to stick to iOS 17.7.1, or you want to upgrade to iOS 18, head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.