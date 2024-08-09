HMD's Barbie flip phone looks exactly as you'd expect – Nokia fans will be pleased

Quick Summary HMD has previously announced a collaboration with Mattel for a Barbie flip phone. The phone is due to be revealed in full on 28 August, but a TENAA listing has detailed a number of specs and presented a range of pictures.

If you're a Barbie fan and HMD's tease of its dedicated Barbie phone back in February was exciting to you, then we have an extra treat for you.

The phone is due to be announced in full at the end of this month with a release date set for 28 August, but so far, only a teaser image of the hot pink flip phone has been revealed officially.

A TENAA listing (China's certification site) spotted by 91Mobiles has seemingly changed all that though, presenting the HMD and Mattel collaboration from every angle several weeks ahead of the official launch, alongside its specifications.

As we previously suggested, the Barbie flip phone looks very similar to the Nokia 2660 flip phone but with a mix of hot pink and baby pink in true Barbie fashion.

There's a huge Barbie logo on the back, alongside HMD branding (although it's much subtler than the Barbie branding).

(Image credit: TENAA / 91Mobiles)

The listing also reveals there will be a 2.8-inch primary TFT display with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution, plus a 1.77-inch secondary display with a 128 x 160 pixel resolution.

A single-core chipset will power it, supported by 64MB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded by 32GB.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a rear camera too, with an LED flash, and you'll also find Bluetooth support too according to the listing.

Inside, there's a hot pink keyboard with serious retro vibes and a control pad at the top. It's highly unlikely this device will come with access to apps like TikTok or Instagram, and instead be for those that love a bit of Barbie, but want to enjoy a digital detox.

For now, we know the Barbie phone is coming and it will arrive on 28 August. Pricing and availability will be announced then, along with the official specifications and any other extra features.

If you take a look at the Nokia 2660 flip phone while you're waiting though, it might give you an idea of other elements we can expect.