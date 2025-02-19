Google Pixel 9a picture leak gives potential iPhone SE owners food for thought

Quick Summary The iPhone SE 4 may be on everyone's lips, but there's another midrange handset in the mix. The Google Pixel 9a just leaked – and it looks somewhat familiar.

It's a big day for tech fans. As I'm writing this, excitement is building over the imminent launch of the iPhone SE 4, which is expected to take place later today.

It's not the only solid midrange option which has cropped up, though. A new leak from Roland Quant at WinFuture showcases images of the Google Pixel 9a, as well as giving us a comprehensive look at its specs.

Let's kick off by talking about the design first. No prizes for guessing its inspiration – there's a distinctly iPhone look to this handset. I've bemoaned this lack of design innovation for many months now, but it's still as plain as day here.

While we're talking design, let's mention the back panel. The images shared show it almost entirely flat, with the camera recessed right into the back panel.

That's something many have been asking for over the last few years, though I must say I'm really not a fan. It just looks... wrong? After so many years of being used to the bumps and shapes of cameras and other goodies, this doesn't quite sit right.

Elsewhere, we've got details of what could be packed inside the device. It's said to pack in a 6.3-inch OLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate. That's also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, according to the report.

Inside, the handset is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, which is the same one you'll find in the other Google Pixel 9 series devices. That's paired up with an in-house Titan M2 chip for security.

The cameras do suffer slightly – as you should probably expect on a more budget-friendly device. There's a main 48MP 1/2-inch sensor, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide option. The report suggests video will top out at 1080p – quite a shame in this day and age – but redeems itself somewhat with 240fps shooting.

Elsewhere, users are said get a 5,100mAh battery, and the device is expected to offer wireless charging. It's also set to come in the following colours:

Obsidian (black)

Porcelain (white)

Peony (pink)

Iris (lilac)

Said to be priced from €499 (approx. £415 / $520 / AU$820) this should be a really good competitor for the upcoming iPhone SE 4.