Google Pixel 9a could come with a free perk worth a fifth of the phone itself

Quick Summary Google's Pixel 9a is expected to launch before the end of the month, and it could come with a great pre-order deal. A leak suggests a free Google TV Streamer might be included as a pre-order perk in some parts of Europe.

Google's Pixel 9a has been the subject of a number of leaks recently, with many expecting the device to be the next mid-range marvel to arrive on the smartphone scene. We've already seen the Apple iPhone 16e, followed closely by Samsung's Galaxy A56, and reports suggest Google's offering will arrive before the end of the month.

It could also come with a very nice free perk, to boot.

There are claims that the smartphone could get a very decent pre-order incentive in some areas of the world. According to Roland Quandt – who has a decent track record when it comes to leaks – pre-orders for the Pixel 9a will include a free Google TV Streamer in parts of Europe.

Quant posted on Bluesky (picked up by 9to5Google) saying: "Google Pixel 9a buyers will get a Google TV Streamer as a bonus in certain markets (Euroland) when acquiring the device thru certain Google partners."

Rumoured pricing for the Google Pixel 9a suggests the device will start at £499 in the UK and around €550 in Europe, while the Google TV Streamer costs £99 in the UK and €120 in Europe. So, if the leak and Pixel 9a's pricing information are accurate, that means you'd get a perk worth 20% of the entire cost of the phone itself.

What else is the Google Pixel 9a expected to offer?

The Google Pixel 9a is rumoured to launch on 26 March with a refreshed design that doesn't feature the camera bar spanning the width of the device, as we have seen on Pixels for the last couple of years.

It's also said to have a larger battery and display than the Google Pixel 8a, and is expected to run on the Google Tensor G4 chipset with Android 15.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, nothing is officially confirmed, but if the Google Pixel 9a pre-orders do land and the Google TV Streamer is part of the deal, that's a pretty sweet offering in our opinion.

If you live in a country where it's an option, it'll be well worth snapping it up.