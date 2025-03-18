Outdoor travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!
Packing must-haves to power up your next adventure
The new issue of T3 is here, and we've got the ultimate outdoor travel tech! Inside you'll find upgrades that will transform your travels, whether you're flying or driving, at the hotel or campsite. Plus we've got packing essentials, adventure gear, and much more.
Plus, discover the best headphones to help you make the most of your workouts; check out our showcase of the best TV tech that's out now and coming your way soon, and – speaking of which – read the verdict on LG’s amazing new wireless OLED TV.
Get this issue in our iPad edition
Read us on Android phones and tablets
Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- The best outdoor travel tech – packing must-haves to power up your next adventure
- iPhone 16e revealed – Apple’s budget phone gets a big upgrade
- The best fitness headphones – heart-rate tracking, secure fits and premium sound… these workout-ready earbuds and headphones take training audio to the next level
- B&W Zeppelin Pro Edition rated – the iconic wireless speaker gets an upgrade, but is it still a cult classic?
- Big city gadgets – flex in the city and beat the bustling crowds with top tech to ace the rat race
- Six hi-tech waterproof jackets on test – find out which is the best for keeping you dry in any weather
- LG OLED M4 reviewed – a stunning wireless TV for reducing cable clutter
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
