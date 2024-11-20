My favourite security camera just hit its lowest-ever price in ace Google deal

There are a couple of pieces of tech I use every single day – literally day in, day out – so when I'm looking for the best Black Friday deals, I always look to see if those things are discounted so I can tell friends, family, or indeed you, dear reader.

The deal for my family's WhatsApp group today is Google's Nest Cam (Outdoor/Indoor, Battery). Not the catchiest name, sure, but the security camera has slipped down to its lowest price ever on Amazon (I checked CamelCamelCamel to be sure) – and it's a bargain.

Google Nest Cam (Outdoor/Indoor, Battery): was £179.99 now £104 at Amazon Save 42%: The Google Nest Cam is one of the best smart home security cameras around – and it's currently at its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal. It looks good, offers great image clarity, and it's easy to set up too.

I've got three of these cameras covering my home, so when I say I am a fan of them, that's really quite the understatement. One covers the door to my office at the back of the garden, one covers the side of my house, the other covers the back garden itself.

Thankfully never had an unwanted visitor, but these cameras have picked up some classic kids playing moments and my dog chasing pigeons over the years. Should anything more sinister be afoot then I'll have the footage.

Check out the Google Nest Cam deal on Amazon

There is a Nest Aware subscription plan that you have to pay on top of the camera itself I you want to be able to download recordings and get features like facial detection, but you can see a live feed whenever you like on the Google Home app without a subscription.

There's night vision so you'll see what those cheeky foxes get up to at night, and it's battery powered so it makes placement flexible. I have three installed outside, but this camera can also be used inside for checking in on pets when you're at work, or keeping a watchful eye on your home when you're on holiday.

As far as security cameras go, this is one of the best I've tested – and they have done a great job for me since I installed them 3 years ago. At just over £100 with this early Black Friday deal, it's impossible not to recommend if you're looking for smart home cameras that you can set up in minutes and that don't look like an eyesore on or in your home.