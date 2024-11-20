My favourite security camera just hit its lowest-ever price in ace Google deal

There are a couple of pieces of tech I use every single day – literally day in, day out – so when I'm looking for the best Black Friday deals, I always look to see if those things are discounted so I can tell friends, family, or indeed you, dear reader.
The deal for my family's WhatsApp group today is Google's Nest Cam (Outdoor/Indoor, Battery). Not the catchiest name, sure, but the security camera has slipped down to its lowest price ever on Amazon (I checked CamelCamelCamel to be sure) – and it's a bargain.
Save 42%: The Google Nest Cam is one of the best smart home security cameras around – and it's currently at its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal. It looks good, offers great image clarity, and it's easy to set up too.
I've got three of these cameras covering my home, so when I say I am a fan of them, that's really quite the understatement. One covers the door to my office at the back of the garden, one covers the side of my house, the other covers the back garden itself.
Thankfully never had an unwanted visitor, but these cameras have picked up some classic kids playing moments and my dog chasing pigeons over the years. Should anything more sinister be afoot then I'll have the footage.
Check out the Google Nest Cam deal on Amazon
There is a Nest Aware subscription plan that you have to pay on top of the camera itself I you want to be able to download recordings and get features like facial detection, but you can see a live feed whenever you like on the Google Home app without a subscription.
There's night vision so you'll see what those cheeky foxes get up to at night, and it's battery powered so it makes placement flexible. I have three installed outside, but this camera can also be used inside for checking in on pets when you're at work, or keeping a watchful eye on your home when you're on holiday.
As far as security cameras go, this is one of the best I've tested – and they have done a great job for me since I installed them 3 years ago. At just over £100 with this early Black Friday deal, it's impossible not to recommend if you're looking for smart home cameras that you can set up in minutes and that don't look like an eyesore on or in your home.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Forget Black Friday, F1 24 is completely free for a limited time
This top racing game has a free weekend
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
When does the Xbox Black Friday sale start?
Xbox's Black Friday sale is now live!
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is the Nintendo Black Friday sale?
Nintendo's already slashed prices, so don't miss them
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
When will the PlayStation Black Friday sale start?
Xbox has already kicked off its games sale, so when will the PlayStation Store follow?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published
-
LG's iconic TV suitcase is $400 off in the Black Friday sale
the 27-inch LG StanbyMe Go Portable is a TV you can take anywhere and Amazon has taken 33% off the price
By Mat Gallagher Published