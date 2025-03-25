Grab Lenovo’s cheap laptop for less than ever in 5-star Amazon deal
How does a £140 saving on Lenovo's laptop sound?
The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is up and running. In addition to collating all the best deals on our live blog, the T3 experts are also picking out the most tempting offers as and when they appear – including this fantastic deal on a powerful Lenovo laptop.
When it comes to the best laptops under £500, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is definitely in the conversation. It's now been reduced from £599.99 to £359.99, which is a saving of £140 or 40%, and it means that this value-for-money Windows machine is now even more affordable.
There's a lot to like about the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, starting with the crisp 14-inch display and carrying on with the snappy Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It'll manage all your day-to-day tasks no problem at all – and it manages to look stylish while doing them too.
If you think about what you want from a Windows laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ticks all the boxes. It's lightweight and slim, tipping the scales at just 1.37 kilograms, and it has internal components that can handle everyday tasks with ease (just don't expect to do any demanding gaming on it).
Connectivity options are another plus point for this Lenovo laptop, as it offers two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a memory card reader, a headphone jack, and a full HDMI 1.4 port as well – with that last port perfect for linking the laptop to an external monitor or a TV when you're not on the go.
There are plenty of neat features here, including blue light management to ease eye strain at night. Battery life impresses too – even if you've only got time to charge it up for 15 minutes before you leave home or head out from the office, that charge will be good for a couple of hours before you need a power socket.
Even at its original price, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a fantastic deal, and now it's dipped below £360 as part of Amazon Spring Deal Days, it's even more tempting. If you're looking for more buying inspiration, then you might find it in our best laptops guide or over on the Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog.
