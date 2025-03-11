Your iPhone tipped to get a seismic upgrade with iOS 19 – the biggest in many years

Quick Summary Apple's operating systems could get a significant overhaul this year. It's said to be the most significant in over a decade.

It's been a long time since Apple has made a significant change to its operating system. iOS 7 was unveiled back in 2013, and represented a shift from the Apple operating system of old to something broadly similar to what we see on iPhones today.

That could all be about to change, though. A new report from Bloomberg suggests that the upcoming iOS 19 update could be the most significant in a long time, offering a near-total redesign.

It's not just the iPhone which is set to get a new lick of paint, either. The report suggests that the subsequent operating systems for the MacBook and iPad models will also be touched up, with a view to bring all of the designs into a similar wheelhouse.

The design is also reported to take some cues from the VisionOS software in the Apple Vision Pro. That's the newest operating system the brand has released, and features some of its most up to date design work.

That includes things like circular app icons, instead of the squircle ones we see on other devices. It also makes more use of depth and shadows, though that makes more sense for a device in a 3D space than one with a 2D display.

(Image credit: Apple)

The information comes via a group of unnamed sources, who are said to be familiar with the project. It comes at a point where the brand is in need of some positivity.

Earlier this week, the brand announced an indefinite delay for the revamped, AI-powered Siri voice assistant. That comes around nine months after it was first showcased at WWDC 2024, and users have been eagerly awaiting the feature ever since.

That has also put the brakes on the development of the rumoured Apple HomeHub. That device is said to use an iPad-like design, which should be similar to things like the Google Nest Hub.

Still, a fresh lick of paint can do wonders, and should be handy for the brand as it seeks to define a new era.