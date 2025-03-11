Apple's smart home hub faces unexpected delay – and the reason may surprise you

QUICK SUMMARY Apple's highly-anticipated smart home hub, initially expected to launch this month, has been delayed indefinitely. Whilst issues with the revamped Siri upgrade are partly to blame, reports suggest Apple may need to overhaul Siri entirely, potentially pushing its new features to 2026. This in turn could delay the hub even further.

Apple's highly-anticipated smart home hub has hit a snag – and it's not just the delay itself that's surprising. Previously teased as the potential game-changing smart home launch of 2025, Apple users were thrilled about the idea of expanding their Apple ecosystem right into the heart of their homes. Unfortunately for those eagerly awaiting its arrival, Apple has reportedly postponed the device indefinitely.

The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman via his Power On newsletter, where Gurman explained that Apple had originally aimed to announce the hub in March, but that now seems unlikely.

We’ve all heard about the unexpected delays with Apple’s revamped Siri upgrade, which seems to be a big reason behind the smart home hub’s setback. Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy previously confirmed that the updated Siri wouldn’t make it into the upcoming iOS 18.4 release, but Gurman has confirmed that there’s a little more to the story.

According to him, some senior Apple execs are reportedly so concerned about Siri’s current state that they might scrap the entire system and rebuild it from scratch. If that happens, Siri’s new features could be pushed all the way to 2026.

That said, it does sounds like the hardware for Apple’s home hub is much closer to being ready. Gurman mentioned that a number of Apple employees have already been testing the device at home, suggesting the physical product is in decent shape – even if the software still has a long road ahead.

