Surprise Black Friday deal brings Apple's iPhone 16 to a bargain price

With the best Black Friday deals already coming out thick and fast, there's absolutely no time to waste if you're hunting for a bargain. We've already seen some top deals sell out, with a week left to go before the 'official' weekend of deals!

One brand who rarely get involved in the event is Apple. It's not often you'll see discounts on their products, instead opting to incentives sales with gift cards.

Because of that, you might think that a great deal on the brand new iPhone 16 will be non existent. Fortunately, you'd also be wrong – this deal from Mobiles.co.uk snags you a crazy contract for a bargain price!

Apple iPhone 16: £29.99 at Mobiles.co.uk Snag the brand new iPhone with a whopping 500GB of data for just £29.99 per month (with a £159 upfront cost) at Mobiles.co.uk

That's a killer deal. If we break it down, the total cost of that contract – plus the upfront fee – works out to just £878.76. While that may not sound too impressive on the face of it, it's only about £80 more than the cost of the phone itself, but includes two years of calls, texts and data!

It's no measly contract, either. This one comes from ID Mobile – the provider I personally use and recommend – and offers a whopping 500GB of data per month. You'd usually pay this much for just 100GB of data, making this a seriously impressive offering.

What's more, thanks to ID Mobile's data rollover feature, you could end up with even more. That takes any data you don't use in a month and adds it to your allowance for the following month. That means you could end up with 1TB of data, if you have a particularly light month.

All of that is delivered through the most up-to-date version of the iPhone. Arguably the most important feature there is Apple Intelligence, which promises to pull Apple's handsets kicking and screaming into the modern AI era. You'll also enjoy a camera ready for Apple Vision Pro-ready spatial video, and a new Capture button.