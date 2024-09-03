Should I wait for the iPhone 16? This iPhone 15 Pro deal says otherwise

Apple's ticking down the seconds until it can unveil a new generation of iPhones on 9 September at its next big Special Event, and if you believe the hype then you might be thinking of which phone you'll buy afterwards.

There'll be the iPhone 16, no doubt, but the really special stuff might just be held back for the more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is the top-of-the-line model. Check out T3's iPhone 16 rumours feature for a full suite of what to expect across the four iPhone 16 models.

Still, though, there's every reason to suspect that you could actually get yourself a better deal by cutting through the noise and going for the existing model. After all, the iPhone 15 Pro is a pretty phenomenal bit of hardware, and because it's about to be superseded, you can currently nab it for £100 off on Amazon.

iPhone 15 Pro: was £1,099, now £999 at Amazon Flagship iPhone models only really get proper discounts in the window before the next model launches, so don't miss out on this iPhone 15 Pro buy you're looking for a top-class phone at a welcome saving.

This is the sort of sliced price that won't be around for all that long, because Apple will be switching its entire focus onto the new iPhone lineup in the not-to-distant future. Pre-orders are predicted to be from the 13 September, for a 20 September on-sale date.

The deal nets you £100 off one of the very best phones on the market, too, and the good news is that if you fancy the bigger Pro Max model that there's also a deal to be had there.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: was £1,199, now £1,069 at Amazon The best iPhone on the market right now, you can get £130 off the iPhone 15 Pro Max right now, which is nothing to sniff at.

So, the only question really left to ask yourself is whether you'd pay £100 or £130 to get the few extra features that are likely to launch with the iPhone 16 Pro when it's unveiled by Apple. This might include a new Capture button for use with the Camera app, and access to a few more Apple Intelligence features down the line.

Many of us would agree that these are marginal gains, though, so saving your money and getting a discounted iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max feels like a pretty smart move at this stage. You probably don't have long to do so, though, so don't hang around too much.