iPhone SE 4 price could be surprising... in a good way

Quick Summary The iPhone SE 4 is slated for release in the not-too-distant future. It's also said to be a bit of a bargain, according to the latest reports.

The iPhone 16 range hasn't long been released, but already we're focusing on the next thing to come along. Why? Well, because the next iPhone looks set to be an interesting one.

The brand is due a shake-up to its cheap phone – the iPhone SE. And based on every rumour we've seen and heard about this handset, it's more than just a shake-up – this is an evolution.

The iPhone SE 4 looks set to be the first to take on the flat-edged form factor of the more premium handsets. Previous generations have maintained the much older, small screen and home button design, but that's set to go the way of the dodo.

Now, a new report has emerged which suggests the price of the handset could be much more manageable. That comes from Mark Gurman – a notable Apple insider with a great track record for providing accurate information.

He purports that the new handset will see a small price hike to somewhere around the $500 mark. You might think that's a bad thing, but it's actually not – accounting for inflation, the $399 of the original iPhone SE equates to $541 today, making this a comparative bargain!

It's also more reasonable than I'd expected. Apple could quite easily have marked this up by another $100 or so and had people pay it. Sure, there would have been grumbles, but I can't see too many would have voted with their feet.

Still, it's likely a big plus for its fans in places like India. There, a more affordable handset should translate into added sales in a region which appears to be of great importance to the brand.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, it also offers cash-strapped or money-conscious users around the world something to enjoy. I'm a big fan of the iPhone SE range, as it offers the most cost-effective route into the Apple ecosystem.

With the new model slated to launch in the coming weeks, I'll be keeping a close eye on developments.