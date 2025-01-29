iPhone SE 4 looks special in newly posted photos

Quick Summary
New images have leaked of the iPhone SE 4.
They show off a seriously good looking device.
The iPhone 16 range has only been on the market for a few months, but that doesn't mean it can rest easy. 2025 has already seen a slew of high profile phone releases, all of which look set to vie for its crown.
But one of the most exciting releases of the year is still to come – and it could prove to be a challenger from within its own camp. The iPhone SE 4 is widely rumoured to be coming this year, and new images show it in never-before-seen glory.
They come from Majin Bu on Twitter, who has shared images of the device in a duet of monochrome finish options, as well as others compared with the pink iPhone 16. And while they don't really give us any new information, they do confirm one thing – this phone is going to be a looker.
Okay, granted, the single rear-camera does look a little peculiar in the modern age of multi-sensor normality. I can't quite shake the image of Mike Wazowski Monsters Inc – I really hope they don't opt for a green colour variant!
But beyond that, this is an unmistakeably modern iPhone in every sense of the word. You'll enjoy flat edges and a glass back, albeit with slightly sharper edges than the current device.
There's still a few things up in the air – rumours are toing and froing between the Dynamic Island or the more traditional notch for the handset, for example. Sadly, none of the images show the screen on this leak, so there's no way to know for sure.
Even so, I'm quite excited by this release. I've always been a fan of the iPhone SE. Of all the handsets in the iPhone range, I'd wager it's the easiest sell – no frills, no messing, just a good, honest way into the Apple ecosystem.
There's no denying that the current iterations have been slightly dated in their appearance, but this looks set to fix that entirely. The one thing left to ponder is the price. We currently don't have word on exactly how much this device will cost, but assuming there isn't a seismic increase, this could be a seriously good value option.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
