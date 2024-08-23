iPhone Photography Awards 2024 include some absolute stunners

Quick Summary
The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) 2024 winners have been announced.
There are 43 absolutely gorgeous shots, and entries for the 2025 competition are now being accepted, if you fancy yourself a good snapper.
The iPhone Photography Awards – or IPPAWARDS – have been around for quite some time. They were established in 2007, the same year the first iPhone launched, and every year they recognise the best photographs taken on Apple's smartphones – whether that's the iPhone 15 Pro or an older model.
Why are we telling you this? Well, the winners of the 17th Annual IPPAWARDS have been announced and some of the images are absolutely glorious. There are 43 winning photographs for 2024 across various categories from Abstract, Animals and Architecture, to Lifestyle, Nature and People.
The images that are our favourites might not be yours, but as IPPA says on its site presenting the winning photographs: "As you explore these award-winning photographs, you’ll find yourself transported to places where time slows down, allowing the viewer to experience the quiet focus of monks meditating in an ancient temple or the delicate intricacy of an abstract form that challenges the boundaries of perception."
It adds: "These images are not just snapshots; they are profound expressions of life, captured through the lens of those who see the world with both heart and mind."
Grand Prize Winner of the IPPAWARDS 2024
Photographer of the Year in the IPPAWARDS 2024
1st place in the Architecture category of the IPPAWARDS 2024
1st place in the Landscape category of the IPPAWARDS 2024
3rd place in the Animals category of the IPPAWARDS 2024
2nd place in the Other category of the IPPAWARDS 2024
3rd place in the Lifestyle category of the IPPAWARDS 2024
The Grand Prize Winner was shot on the iPhone 15 Pro Max by Erin Brooks and it is called Boy Meets Shark.
Photographer of the Year went to Glen Wilbert for his Lifeguard Camp shot that was taken on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.
There are first, second and third places for the various different categories too, and we highly recommend you having a look through as some of the shots really are beautiful.
A few of our particular favourites include Rebecca Horrocks' George Loves Chippies shot that won 3rd place in Animals and was shot on the iPhone 13. Leping Cheng's Entrance to the Fancy Land is also excellent and won 1st place in Architecture – it was shot on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Paddy Chao's Night Sky in Lake Tekapo that was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and won 1st place in Landscape.
We also love Lingbo-Wang's Balloon Head shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max that won 3rd place in Lifestyle, and Shuo Li's Giant Magenta vs Gradient Blue that won 2nd place in the Other category and was shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
If you think you have what it takes to win, the 2025 competition is open with a deadline of 31 March 2025. The entries are open to photographers using an iPhone or iPad and you can't use any desktop processing programs like Photoshop to alter the image. However you can use any iOS apps.
Get snapping.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
