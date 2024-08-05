iPhone 17 tipped for selfie camera upgrades in every model

Quick Summary A new report says that all iPhone 17 models will get a massively improved front-facing camera alongside other photography and processor improvements.

With the iPhone 16 imminent we're starting to hear a lot more rumours and predictions about next year's iPhone 17. And the newest prediction from a respected industry analyst says that when it comes to selfie shooting, every iPhone 17 will have double the photo power. That's in addition to other iPhone 17 camera upgrades in the Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, industry analyst Jeff Pu says that all of the iPhone 17 models will get a 24 megapixel front-facing camera. That ties in with previous predictions by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said earlier this year that at least one iPhone 17 would get a 24MP selfie shooter with six-part lens. According to Kuo the changes would "significantly" improve the quality of your photos, not just in terms of the resolution but in terms of clarity and distortion too.

Can we trust these latest iPhone 17 rumours?

The launch date of the iPhone 17 is September 2025, most likely, but while that might seem a long way off it isn't for Apple: in order for the iPhone 17 to go into mass production it needs to be designed, tested and finalised many months earlier. And the fact that the camera predictions are coming from industry types rather than social media accounts with names like CyberDavez Rumor Shack means they're worth taking seriously. That's not to say that insiders can't get it wrong or that Apple won't change its plans. But the predictions are definitely credible.

The iPhone 17 range is expected to dump the Plus model in favour of a new and much more expensive slim iPhone 17, to get new and improved processors and to get better displays in the standard iPhone 17 model. Apple is also reportedly using a "super hard" anti-scratch display.