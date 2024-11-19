Aspinal of London's premium iPhone cases are a class above and have great deals for Black Friday

My favourite leather iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max cases have 20% off

Aspinal of London iPhone cases deal
(Image credit: Aspinal of London)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in Deals

While I understand the reasons, Apple's decision to ditch leather for its iPhone Pro cases has meant I've been forced to look elsewhere. I'm a big believer that a premium smartphone should be wrapped in a premium case – and Apple's own Finewoven replacement just didn't cut it last year.

That's why, when I upgraded to an iPhone 16 Pro Max recently I went on the hunt for an alternative. And that's when I discovered the amazing cases from one of the UK's most highly regarded bag makers, Aspinal of London.

It has a great collection of leather iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max cases, as well as covers for previous generations. And what's more, they currently have 20% off or more for Black Friday.

That means you can get yourself one of the best looking, classiest iPhone cases around for just £44 right now – even less if you own an iPhone 14 Pro.

Aspinal of London iPhone 16 Pro case – Deep Shine Evergreen Small Croc
Aspinal of London iPhone 16 Pro case – Deep Shine Evergreen Small Croc: was £55 now £44 at Aspinal of London

Hardbound in full-grain leather, this crocodile effect case has all the right cut-outs and buttons for Apple's latest Pro iPhone. Note that it doesn't support Magsafe, but when something looks this good, you probably won't care.

View Deal
Image
Aspinal of London iPhone 16 Pro Max case – Tobacco Pebble:

As with all of its iPhone cases, this brown leather variant for the 16 Pro Max is not Magsafe, but does look and feel superb. Engraving is also available for a little more.

There are plenty of other styles available from the premium brand, all with Black Friday offers so it's worth checking out the above and the main Aspinal of London site.

In fact, its Black Friday event also covers up to 50% off other luxury bags, wallets and accessories, with a vast selection available online.

The quintessentially British brand started in 2001 and is now renowned around the globe for its beautiful notebook covers, travel bags and even cufflinks and hip flasks. There are golf accessories and watch boxes too, so it's well worth a look to find Christmas presents for those with a true sense of style.

And, at the Black Friday prices, you can even save yourself a few quid in the process.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸