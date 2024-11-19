Aspinal of London's premium iPhone cases are a class above and have great deals for Black Friday

While I understand the reasons, Apple's decision to ditch leather for its iPhone Pro cases has meant I've been forced to look elsewhere. I'm a big believer that a premium smartphone should be wrapped in a premium case – and Apple's own Finewoven replacement just didn't cut it last year.

That's why, when I upgraded to an iPhone 16 Pro Max recently I went on the hunt for an alternative. And that's when I discovered the amazing cases from one of the UK's most highly regarded bag makers, Aspinal of London.

It has a great collection of leather iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max cases, as well as covers for previous generations. And what's more, they currently have 20% off or more for Black Friday.

That means you can get yourself one of the best looking, classiest iPhone cases around for just £44 right now – even less if you own an iPhone 14 Pro.

Aspinal of London iPhone 16 Pro Max case – Tobacco Pebble: As with all of its iPhone cases, this brown leather variant for the 16 Pro Max is not Magsafe, but does look and feel superb. Engraving is also available for a little more.

There are plenty of other styles available from the premium brand, all with Black Friday offers so it's worth checking out the above and the main Aspinal of London site.

In fact, its Black Friday event also covers up to 50% off other luxury bags, wallets and accessories, with a vast selection available online.

The quintessentially British brand started in 2001 and is now renowned around the globe for its beautiful notebook covers, travel bags and even cufflinks and hip flasks. There are golf accessories and watch boxes too, so it's well worth a look to find Christmas presents for those with a true sense of style.

And, at the Black Friday prices, you can even save yourself a few quid in the process.