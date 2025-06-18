A heatwave is coming, so don't delay and buy this 5-star fan – I swear by it

If there's one thing I've learned about UK heatwaves, it's that we're always unprepared. Always. So don't hesitate, make sure you go grab one of the best fans or best air conditioners for your home right now – and have no regrets!

I have a personal recommendation, though, which has got me through heatwaves for the past 5 years now – a pedestal fan from Meaco that's super-quiet, has stood the test of time, and got me through otherwise unbearably hot nights!

Sure, some experts suggest you shouldn't sleep with a fan on at night, but I'm going to agree to disagree about that one – as this Meaco fan has been an absolute life-saver. I've been unwell this past week, too, with the fan's airflow really helping my temperature (in addition to the paracetamol!).

Where's Meaco's fan cheapest?

Is the Meaco 1056P worth the money?

Now you might be looking at that and thinking "isn't that a lot of money for a fan"? Well, I swear by it – so much that after owning one, a second was purchased during a particularly spicy heatwave a few years back.

I see it as a sound tech investment for a number of reasons: firstly, your health is important and, in certain scenarios, this cain aid with that; secondly, it's super-quiet, to the point it won't disrupt sleep at night on the lowest setting; thirdly, and I can vouch for this, these fans have lasted me for years (to date) with no fuss.

How quiet is the Meaco 1056P?

The quiet factor is one major benefit. The 1056P is actually Quiet Mark certified, with a 29dB rating equating to just above a whisper, or a library environment. It's true, too, so long as you've got the lowest '1' setting. If it's roasting then the higher settings are really useful, just much noisier (not for sleep, but handy downstairs).

There's a portable remote included in the centre of the fan, which is handy if you want it bedside, and while I wish the controls would illuminate for nighttime use (they don't), you can control the fans horizontal and vertical oscillations independently, adjust the speed, turn the display light on/off, even pre-set on/off time.

There is a newer Meaco Sefte 10in Air Circulator, which I've not seen in person as yet (it's the lead picture of this article if you want a preview). It's a bit pricier than the 1056P, hits some of the more modern EU production targets, and would also be a very sound option – if you've got a spare few quid extra. As it stands, though, as a satisfied customer I'd strongly recommend the 1056P for well-rested nights.