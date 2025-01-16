These open-ear headphones could light up your life (and your ears)

Quick Summary The ACEFIT Pro ear-hook headphones promise to deliver unusual brightness thanks to 40 integrated LEDs. Their Kickstarter is already reached its funding goal.

One of the unusual features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is what Samsung calls Blade Lights, which are little bits of illumination on the outside of each bud. And it looks like that simply wasn't bright enough for the people behind the ACEFIT Pro in-ears – they are so bright you can be seen from a distance. And that's deliberate.

The ACEFIT Pro headphones have a fairly standard-looking design that you'll have seen on ear hook headphones before. But, they also have a large lozenge-shaped bit where a "light matrix" of multiple bright LEDs can light up and flash.

There are 40 LEDs in total and the intention is to make you visible when you're working out or running at night.

How bright are the ACEFIT Pro headphones?

We're not talking EV-headlights bright here, though. Creator Acefast says that the light is 10 times the size of "standard ambient glow" and the visibility is 10 metres. So, if you're a late night road runner it's not a good idea to leave your reflective top at home.

However, a little light is better than none, and of course you can also use the light to pretend you're a cyborg. There are eight colours to choose from but sadly not a Terminator-esque red.

The headphones promise to be louder than similar over-ears thanks to a triple-magnet speaker design, and with a weight of 7.6g per ear they should be comfortable.

Controls are via capacitive touch sensors, customisable via the companion app, while battery life is a claimed 6 + 25 hours – presumably with the LEDs switched off. The buds are also coated in silicone that apparently offers a "skin-friendly feel".

The ACEFIT Pro headphones are currently on Kickstarter with an early bird price of $119 / £98 / about AU$191.