Sennheiser’s HD headphone upgrade is great news for gamers

Sennheiser has launched a power-up for gamers who take sound seriously. The HD 500 BAM microphone is compatible with multiple Sennheiser headphones, turning them into gaming headsets. It also makes them a pretty good option for computer-based voice and video calls too.

This is really good news if like me you prefer fairly high-spec headphones to more gamer-focused headsets. My daily headphones are far more comfortable and sound better than the vast majority of gaming headphones I've tried.

So, this is a welcome upgrade for Sennheiser owners who are perfectly happy with their headphones but want to use them for gaming too, or for voice or video calls.

Sennheiser HD 500 BAM: key features and pricing

The Sennheiser HD 500 BAM is made specifically for the brand's 500 Series headphones (and successors such as the HD 620S) and is not compatible with third party headphones. It plugs into the cable port on each pair and adds a lightweight boom mic with a 10mm electret condenser capsule. This is designed to deliver clear voice while eliminating unwanted ambient audio.

It's very simple, and that's a good thing. There's an in-line remote with a mute switch, and a Y-shaped adapter for PCs with separate mic and headphone jack sockets. The 1.5m cable is decently long for desktop use.

Although this is mostly for PC and Mac use, the HD 500 BAM is also compatible with mobile devices and controllers.

For mobile, you'll need a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, while for consoles, you can plug straight into your controller's headphone socket.

The device works with Xbox One, S and X, including Elite controllers, plus all versions of the Nintendo Switch, and the PS5/PS4 DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers from version 1 to version 5.

The Sennheiser HD 500 BAM is available now for £39.99 / $59.99 / €49.99 (about AU$81).