My favourite on-ear headphones of 2024 are 25% off on Amazon Prime Day

This Prime Day is shaping up to be an excellent sales event for Beats fans, myself included. Not only the Powerbeats Pro is down to an all-time low price, the new Solo 4 is also on offer, the first time since it was released in april 2024.
Part of an iconic linup, the Beats Solo 4 is the perfect update to the franchise and one of my favourite headphones released this year (alongside the faboulous USB-C AirPods Max I'm wearing while I'm writing this article). These on-ear headphones have a distinct audio profile and long battery life – and now £50 off for a couple of days!
The Beats Solo 4 headphones tick most of the boxes and deliver a listening experience well above their price range. They feel lovely in hand and radiate class, thanks to the materials used and build quality. Now 25% off at Amazon!
Cheap Beats deals aren't easy to come by, which is why I got so excited to see the Powerbeats Pro on offer. Those buds are five years old, yet offers on them are few and far between.
This is why I was blown away to see this new Beats Solo 4 deal. Offering up to 50 hours of battery life, the Solo 4 has a lightweight and durable design, perfect for the office and the gym, too.
It works perfectly with both iPhones and Android smartphones; it even offers personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on the former.
You can listen to high-resolution lossless audio via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable, both included in the box. If you like fun headphones with excellent sound and portable design, the Solo 4 are the best headphones for you.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.