5-star rated Beats Powerbeats Pro workout headphones fall to all-time low price on Prime Day

It's almost impossible to find genuinely decent deals at Amazon, especially around big sales events such as Prime Big Deal Days, or what we like to call Amazon Prime Day No. 2. However, as I was idly browsing the thousands of terrible sales, I stumbled upon this Beats Powerbeats Pro offer, and boy-oh-boy, is it the real deal!

The Beats Powerbeats Pro has long been T3's top choice for the best running headphones, and only recently has it been dethroned. Featuring up to 9 hours of listening time, seamless connectivity with both iOS and Android smartphones and sweat-resistant construction, the Powerbeats Pro is a stealk for £159.99!

Beats Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £159.99 at Amazon UK The Powerbeats Pro are an amazing pair of workout buds that sit securely on your ears, so you can worry about the important things (e.g. your run, cycle or gym workout) and not whether the headphones would survive the session. At this price, they are a must-have. Prime Exclusive Deal – offer ends soon!

The Beats Powerbeats Pro don't have active noise cancellation, but our reviewer wrote, "Powerbeats Pro sound as good in all conditions as any in-ear headphones of this price that I've tried." At this reduced price, they'll sound even sweeter.

As far as battery life is concerned, you can expect an impressive 9 hours of charge in the buds, with the case bringing that up to 24 hours in total, and even if you do forget to charge, you can get 1.5 hours of use.

As workout headphones, the Powerbeats shine, too, with IPX4 protection, keeping them sweat and water-resistant, and the earhook design helps them stay in your ears, whatever you throw at them.

The Powerbeats Pro also supports Siri, which can be triggered by a voice command —"Hey Siri"—or by pressing a long button on each bud.

Remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, but it's easy to sign up and free for 30 days for new subscribers.