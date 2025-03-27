Focal's brilliant Bathys headphones just got a massive magenesium membrane upgrade

Quick Summary We gave the Focal Bathys headphones the full five stars, and now there's an upgraded version. The Bathys MG pair come with magnesium membrane drivers and new microphones for improved ANC.

We're big fans of the Focal Bathys over-ears, having given them the full five stars and a T3 Platinum Award in our review. They are regularly considered among the best headphones you can buy.

But Focal isn't resting on its laurels.

The French audio firm has announced a new and improved model that promises an even more precise, rich and natural sound – although you'll pay a bit more for the upgrade.

The Focal Bathys MG come with new magnesium membrane drivers (hence the suffix) which promise an audio upgrade. There are also new digital microphones to improve the active noise cancellation, plus three ANC modes to choose from – silent, soft and transparent.

Focal Bathys MG: key features and pricing

The magnesium membrane in the drivers is lighter, and Focal says that enables the new Bathys MG to deliver even more precision and separation

On the outside, the over-ears look the same as before, but there's a new foam in the headband and ear cushions to improve comfort,

You can use the Bathys MG in USB-DAC mode, which delivers up to 24-bit/129kHz audio, and you can expect up to 42 hours of listening time in that mode. Jack mode delivers around 35 hours, and you'll get around 30 hours of wireless listening.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fast charging delivers five hours of play time from a 15 minute charge.

The improvements are very welcome, but they do come with a significantly higher price. The Focal Bathys MG will be available from April with a recommended retail price of £999 / $1,299 / AU$2,300.

That's quite an increase from the original, which launched at £699 / $799 / AU$1,199. They're also widely available now even less, so Focal must be pretty confident that the new drivers and improved ANC justify the MG price.