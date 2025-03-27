Focal's brilliant Bathys headphones just got a massive magenesium membrane upgrade
Magnesium drivers and new microphones promise improved audio and ANC
Quick Summary
We gave the Focal Bathys headphones the full five stars, and now there's an upgraded version.
The Bathys MG pair come with magnesium membrane drivers and new microphones for improved ANC.
We're big fans of the Focal Bathys over-ears, having given them the full five stars and a T3 Platinum Award in our review. They are regularly considered among the best headphones you can buy.
But Focal isn't resting on its laurels.
The French audio firm has announced a new and improved model that promises an even more precise, rich and natural sound – although you'll pay a bit more for the upgrade.
The Focal Bathys MG come with new magnesium membrane drivers (hence the suffix) which promise an audio upgrade. There are also new digital microphones to improve the active noise cancellation, plus three ANC modes to choose from – silent, soft and transparent.
Focal Bathys MG: key features and pricing
The magnesium membrane in the drivers is lighter, and Focal says that enables the new Bathys MG to deliver even more precision and separation
On the outside, the over-ears look the same as before, but there's a new foam in the headband and ear cushions to improve comfort,
You can use the Bathys MG in USB-DAC mode, which delivers up to 24-bit/129kHz audio, and you can expect up to 42 hours of listening time in that mode. Jack mode delivers around 35 hours, and you'll get around 30 hours of wireless listening.
Fast charging delivers five hours of play time from a 15 minute charge.
The improvements are very welcome, but they do come with a significantly higher price. The Focal Bathys MG will be available from April with a recommended retail price of £999 / $1,299 / AU$2,300.
That's quite an increase from the original, which launched at £699 / $799 / AU$1,199. They're also widely available now even less, so Focal must be pretty confident that the new drivers and improved ANC justify the MG price.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
