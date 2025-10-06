Top-tier DJI action camera gets a massive price cut less than 24 hours before Prime Day

The millionth Prime Day in 2025 is upon us, and as expected, brands both on and off Amazon are trying to capitalise on the hype by offering discounts on their gadgets. One of the companies I'm personally delighted to see is DJI, which has slashed the price of its ultra-competent action cameras in the Osmo range.

The Osmo Action 4 and Osmo Action 5 are both on offer, with the Adventure Combo of the former selling for only £279 (down from £379). This bundle includes an additional battery, battery charging case and a 1.5m extension rod. Bargain!

The DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo is hard to beat if you want premium performance at a deal price. Its large 1/1.3-inch sensor captures crisp 4K/120fps video and delivers superb low-light performance, while RockSteady 3.0 stabilisation keeps footage silky smooth. Waterproof to 18m and built tough, it’s designed for every environment.

The Adventure Combo adds extra batteries, a multifunction charging case, and a selection of mounts that make it ready for anything straight out of the box. Buying this kit on offer means you’re getting pro-grade action filming gear and must-have accessories for less than you’d expect to pay.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is the brand's most advanced action camera yet, and grabbing it at a discount makes the deal even sweeter. Its upgraded 1-inch sensor produces brighter, sharper footage with more detail, even in tricky low-light conditions, while 4K/240fps recording delivers ultra-smooth slow motion.

HorizonSteady stabilisation keeps your shots perfectly level, and the camera is waterproof down to 20m without a case. Add in fast charging, intuitive touchscreen controls, and DJI’s ever-reliable rugged build, and you’ve got a package designed for pros and enthusiasts alike.