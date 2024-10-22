Something big is brewing at DJI, and it should worry GoPro and Insta360

DJI is reportedly preparing to enter the 360-degree action camera market with its own offering, the rumoured Osmo 360.

DJI has had a bumper year so far, releasing one successful product after another, from the DJI Neo and the DJI Power 500 to the Amflow PL Pro and the recently announced Air 3S .

One of these new releases was the DJI Osmo Action 5 , the fifth iteration of the brand’s action camera franchise. One thing that DJI missed from its portfolio is a 360° rugged camera akin to the insta360 X4.

A recent FCC filing sparked speculation about the device, which would put DJI head-to-head with leading competitors like Insta360 and GoPro.

360-degree cameras record footage using two lenses with overlapping fields of view, which are then stitched together to create an uninterrupted 360° view. Not every company that has these types of cameras get it right.

However, DJI could leverage its expertise in drone and action camera tech, bringing features like advanced image stabilisation and smart tracking to the 360-degree world.

This move could further diversify DJI’s portfolio in the growing action camera market.

Though details remain sparse, the Osmo 360 would likely include high-resolution video capabilities and seamless app integration, making it a formidable challenger to the well-established Insta360 X4 and the anticipated GoPro Max 2 ( see also here ).

DJI's focus on software innovations, such as automatic subject tracking and low-light performance, might also set it apart in the competitive space.

There is a lot we don’t know about the new DJI 360° camera, but considering the expertise of the brand in the field of advanced imagining, we expect the upcoming camera to be a formidable challenger in the field.