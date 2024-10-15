DJI Air 3S launches with dual-camera setup, nightscape obstacle sensing, and 45-minute flight time

DJI has just unveiled its newest drone, the Air 3S, riding the waves of success of its recently released DJI Neo beginner drone.

The Air 3S, however, is a different beast entirely, offering a range of advanced features that make it perfect for travel photographers and aerial enthusiasts looking to capture stunning shots in more complex environments.

Unlike its predecessor, one of the best drones and T3 Awards winner DJI Air 2S, the Air 3S has a dual-camera setup, enhanced night flying capabilities, and smart obstacle sensing, taking the mid-range drone experience to new heights.

The primary 50MP camera features a large 1-inch-CMOS sensor designed for capturing detailed landscapes or architecture.

This is paired with a 70mm medium telephoto camera, which offers a 3x optical zoom, perfect for portrait shots or cinematic close-ups with compressed depth of field.

Interestingly, the maximum resolution actually decreased since the Air 2S, which could shoot videos at 5.4K@30fps. Instead, the Air 3S focuses on a higher frame rate with its 4K video at up to 120fps.

Both cameras boast up to 14 stops of dynamic range, ensuring excellent performance in high-contrast scenes, while the new "Free panorama" mode lets users create sweeping panoramas with ease.

Safer night flying with advanced obstacle sensing

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has also significantly upgraded the Air 3S’s night flying capabilities.

Its omnidirectional obstacle sensing, powered by LiDAR and vision sensors, allows the drone to fly safely in low-light environments and avoid obstacles at night, giving users peace of mind when capturing after-dark footage.

Other intelligent features like ActiveTrack 360° and a new Subject Focusing feature make it easier than ever to keep subjects in frame and sharply focused, even in challenging shooting conditions.

For those who need extended flight times, the Air 3S can stay airborne for up to 45 minutes, offering ample time to scout locations and capture cinematic shots.

DJI’s upgraded O4 video transmission technology ensures smooth 1080p video streaming at distances of up to 20 kilometres, while built-in 42GB storage means users won’t have to worry about running out of space mid-flight.

The DJI Air 3S is available to order starting today at DJI. Prices start at £959 for the RC-N3 version, while the Fly More Combo with the DJI RC-N3 is priced at £1,239.

For those looking for a premium experience, the Fly More Combo with the DJI RC 2 retails for £1,439. Shipping is now available through DJI’s website and authorised retailers. Head over to our roundup of best DJI deals for more affordable drone offers.