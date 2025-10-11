Five-star Insta360 action cam just got way cheaper in their unmissable October sale

Missed Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days last week? Good news – Insta360 is having their own Big Deal Days sale until 16th October with up to 33% across selected products. So, if you're a vlogger, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply want to start capturing memories and need an action cam, now's the time to grab one.

One action cam that's on offer is the highly rated Insta360 X3, which we awarded five stars in our review. My colleague Sam, who tested it, said it's: "Rugged, waterproof, easy-to-use and packed with features to help you capture striking 360 shots." He also added it's a great entry point for those looking to foray into the world of 360-degree video and photos.

The X3 isn’t the only tempting offer Insta360 has on the table. You can now save on the fan-favourite Insta360 GO 3S and even the brand’s most powerful action cam – the X5 – has received a rare price drop.

Here’s our pick of the best buys you can grab in their October sale right now (ends 16th October)…

Insta360 GO 3S (Family bundle): was £435 now £335 at store.insta360.com Tiny but mighty, the Insta360 GO 3S packs a 4K punch into a thumb-sized camera you can stick, clip, or wear anywhere. It’s made for hands-free, POV creativity, perfect for capturing life as it happens. Magnetically mountable, waterproof, and paired with a touchscreen Action Pod, this is storytelling without limits or bulk. Family bundle also includes a lens guard, magnet pendant, pivot stand, easy clip, quick-release mount, a 2-in-1 mini tripod and carry case.

Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Standard Bundle): was £409.99 now £369.99 at store.insta360.com Built with Leica expertise and ready to shoot in stunning 8K, the Ace Pro 2 is designed for creators who demand top-tier performance. With £50 off and an extra battery included, it’s a smart pick for those who take their filming seriously.