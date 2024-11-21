Xbox gamers finally get the essential Cloud Gaming update they've been waiting for

Quick Summary Xbox Cloud Gaming now includes the ability to stream your own purchased games to devices that aren't Xbox consoles. There are 50 supported games at present, while the feature is in beta mode.

Xbox has launched the largest update to its Cloud Gaming service yet. You can now play your own purchased games over the internet and streamed to supported devices.

That includes mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. You can also play your own Xbox Series X games on PC, even a Mac through a browser.

The only prerequisite is that you must be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. If so, you'll see games you have bought that might not be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming separately. This is especially great for those who have purchased a recent game that hasn't yet been added to Game Pass.

The service is only in its beta form at present and is limited to 50 games. However, it includes the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 – neither of which are available on Game Pass. You can see the entire game list below.

It is also available in all of the 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported. That includes the UK, US and Australia.

The "stream your own game" service should appear in the dedicated Xbox app on Samsung TVs and supported Amazon Fire TV Sticks (4K and 4K Max) after an update. It is also available through the latest Xbox Cloud Gaming app for Meta Quest headsets (ie. Meta Quest 3).

PC, phone, tablet and most other supported handsets can access the new feature through a supported browser, such as Chrome. Safari or Microsoft Edge. It's available at xbox.com/play.

What "stream your own" games are available on Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Here's the launch list of supported games you can play through Xbox Cloud Gaming (as long as you own them yourself).

Animal Well

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Balatro

Baldur’s Gate 3

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

The Casting of Frank Stone

Cyberpunk 2077

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dredge

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Farming Simulator 25

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Hades

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

High On Life

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

House Flipper 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 1

NBA 2K25

PGA Tour 2K23

Phasmophobia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rust Console Edition

7 Days to Die

Star Wars Outlaws

Stray

The Crew Motorfest

The Outlast Trials

The Plucky Squire

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

TopSpin 2K25

Undertale

Visions of Mana

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

WWE 2K24