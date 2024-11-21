Xbox gamers finally get the essential Cloud Gaming update they've been waiting for

Quick Summary
Xbox Cloud Gaming now includes the ability to stream your own purchased games to devices that aren't Xbox consoles.
There are 50 supported games at present, while the feature is in beta mode.
Xbox has launched the largest update to its Cloud Gaming service yet. You can now play your own purchased games over the internet and streamed to supported devices.
That includes mobile, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. You can also play your own Xbox Series X games on PC, even a Mac through a browser.
The only prerequisite is that you must be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. If so, you'll see games you have bought that might not be available through Xbox Cloud Gaming separately. This is especially great for those who have purchased a recent game that hasn't yet been added to Game Pass.
The service is only in its beta form at present and is limited to 50 games. However, it includes the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 – neither of which are available on Game Pass. You can see the entire game list below.
It is also available in all of the 28 countries where Xbox Cloud Gaming is supported. That includes the UK, US and Australia.
The "stream your own game" service should appear in the dedicated Xbox app on Samsung TVs and supported Amazon Fire TV Sticks (4K and 4K Max) after an update. It is also available through the latest Xbox Cloud Gaming app for Meta Quest headsets (ie. Meta Quest 3).
PC, phone, tablet and most other supported handsets can access the new feature through a supported browser, such as Chrome. Safari or Microsoft Edge. It's available at xbox.com/play.
What "stream your own" games are available on Xbox Cloud Gaming?
Here's the launch list of supported games you can play through Xbox Cloud Gaming (as long as you own them yourself).
- Animal Well
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Balatro
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dredge
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Farming Simulator 25
- Fear the Spotlight
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Hades
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- High On Life
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- House Flipper 2
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 1
- NBA 2K25
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Phasmophobia
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Rust Console Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stray
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Outlast Trials
- The Plucky Squire
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- TopSpin 2K25
- Undertale
- Visions of Mana
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
