Xbox Game Pass getting one of the best RPGs of all time for free

Quick Summary Diablo and EA Sports UFC 5 lead this month's Xbox Game Pass games so far. They are both coming to the platform from 14 January, with a whole stack of other games also having been added in the last few days.

If you're a fan of Diablo IV (and let's face it, who isn't?) and have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass then you're in for a treat this month. You can finally see where it all started, with Blizzard's first action-RPG dungeon crawler being added to the game library.

Diablo will be available to play at no extra cost from 14 January. You'll need a PC, as it's not available for Xbox consoles, but it shouldn't require a bonkers rig as it'll be presented in its original 1997 form.

Ironically, a console version was made back in the day, but that was for PlayStation only, so you'll have to wait and see if Xbox ever makes a remastered version for its own consoles.

Those who do have a PC to run it own will find a true treat. The original game continues to be rated 94 on Metacritic and is inarguably one of the best action-RPGs of all time – if not, the best as it helped define the genre.

As is now the norm with the series, you take on a single adventurer and must hack, slash and magic your way through a procedurally generated dungeon. It was pretty groundbreaking at the time of release, and is a must play if you've never had the chance before.

Coming to Xbox Series X/S

While Diablo is PC exclusive on Game Pass, there are still plenty of games coming to the platform for Xbox Series X/S owners too. Indeed, Road 96, Lightyear Frontier, Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders, Rolling Hills, and My Time at Sandrock have already been added in the last few days.

You can also look forward to EA Sports UFC 5 if you have Ultimate membership, as that's coming to EA Play on 14 January (which is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).

Sadly though, if you haven't played Common’Hood, Escape Academy, Exoprimal, Figment, Insurgency Sandstorm, or Those Who Remain yet, you'd better get a wriggle on as they will all be leaving Game Pass on 15 January.