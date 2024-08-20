The coolest gaming desk on the market just got even cooler...

Quick Summary Secretlab has just unveiled a stylish new addition to its range. The popular Magnus Pro desk is now available in a sleek white finish.

If you're in the gaming world, you'll be more than aware of Secretlab. Perhaps best known for their exotic array of gaming chairs – like the Secretlab Titan Evo – the brand is as household name in the world of gaming peripherals.

Not content with simply giving you a comfortable space to rest while you play, the brand also manufactures some of the best gaming desks right now. That includes the brilliant Secretlab Magnus Pro – a desk which earned five stars when our reviewer got his hands on it.

Now, the brand has unveiled a stylish new model in that lineup. The Magnus Pro is now available in a gorgeous white hue, offering users a much more sleek option than ever before.

That's a great addition. Black is certainly a safe colour for most people – particularly in gaming environments – but it can also be quite boring. The white finish used here is certainly not so, with a distinct Scandi-minimalist feel.

Elsewhere, you'll find the same features which made the original model such a hit with users. The Magnus Pro features the world's first integrated power supply column in the leg. That means you can connect all of your devices to that, and just leave a single socket trailing from your desk, for perfect cable management.

You'll also find a cable management tray running along the back edge of the desk. That should enable users to keep things neat and tidy, playing into the minimalist aesthetic.

Of course, with a shiny white desk, we'll also need a new range of colour-matched accessories. No worries there – the team at Secretlab has delivered with a host of matching and complementing shades.

Their useful desk mats come in Silver Suede and Ash Gray options, with the former offering a soft touch suede material for an added dose of luxury. Other accessories like the Magnus Monitor Arms, the Magnus Desk Riser and the Secretlab Cable Management bundles all come in a new, matching white finish.