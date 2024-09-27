PS Plus subscribers get one of the best sci-fi remakes of all time on PS5 for free

Quick Summary
October's PS Plus games list includes a couple of top-notch titles that every PS5 owner should play.
The hugely acclaimed Dead Space remake is joined by WWE 2K24 – one of the best wrestling games ever made.
The monthly games available to all PS Plus members more often than not contain a big release that all PlayStation console owners can savour, but Sony is really pushing the boat out in October.
No matter whether you subscribe to PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium, you're getting not one but two big releases that we thoroughly recommend, plus the cult hit Doki Doki Literature Club added for good measure. And they're all coming on 1 October 2024, so you don't even have to wait long.
The first of the mega releases is Dead Space, the 2023 remake. Available solely for PlayStation 5, it's one of the best survival horror games around, having been rebuilt from the ground up for modern machines.
As in the 2008 original, you play engineer Isaac Clarke who must navigate his way through an abandoned space ship, the USG Ishimura, to discover what went horribly wrong on board and hopefully find your partner, Nicole, still alive.
Cue beasties and jump scares throughout, which are heightened by the truly stunning graphical presentation and 3D audio. It's even better when played with the lights off, but do have spare underwear to hand.
The other AAA release that's part of PS Plus in October is WWE 2K24, easily one of the best (if not THE best) WWE games in a decade or more. There are so many modes and moments to enjoy in the game today that it's even recommended for those who aren't big fans of the wrestling promotion.
Of course, if you are, this is all your dreams come true.
Finally, the aforementioned Doki Doki Literature Club might seem like an innocent manga title on the surface but the fact that it comes with a warning that it's "not suitable for children" for a reason. We won't say much more, but it's nicely timed for Halloween, is all we'll add.
How much are the PS Plus tiers and what's the difference?
There are three PS Plus tiers available today – Essential, Extra and Premium (with Deluxe replacing Premium in some regions, including Australia).
PS Plus Essential provides online play, discounts on the PlayStation Store, plus a few free games each month, such as the ones above. It costs £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month.
PS Plus Extra is £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month and includes everything you get with Essential, but also allows you to download and play games from a regularly updated game catalogue that contains 300+ titles.
And finally, PS Plus Premium will set you back £13.49 / $17.99 per month, but adds cloud gaming for many titles and an additional library of classic and retro games. Free PSVR2 games are also restricted to Premium members.
If you are in Australia, there's also a PS Plus Deluxe tier which replaces Premium. It costs AU$21.95 per month and is very similar to the top tier elsewhere, but you don't get cloud gaming.
