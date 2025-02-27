PS Plus getting the best RPG of 2024 for free – it's PS5 Pro Enhanced too

Quick Summary Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection are the three games coming to PS Plus in March. EA and BioWare's huge RPG is the pick of the bunch, not least because it only released last October. It also comes with PS5 Pro enhancements.

Sony has announced its lineup of monthly games coming to PS Plus in March and it must be said that it's among the best we've ever seen.

All PS Plus members not only get Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, but you also get the best RPG released last year – by far.

What's more, while it's available for PS5 too, it's even PS5 Pro Enhanced.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was only released last October, but it'll be free to download and play for PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from 4 March (next Tuesday).

The latest in BioWare's exceptional fantasy role-playing series, it is a mammoth game that takes many hours to complete – especially if you undertake every side mission and quest, as I did.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

After a cataclysmic event involving characters from the previous game, Inquisition, the land of Thedas is under a threat it has never faced before, and you, as Rook, must lead a band of adventurers to defeat it.

As with all the previous outings, and BioWare RPGs in general, the beauty in The Veilguard is in its dialogue, writing and voice acting. The interaction between the characters is gripping, while the choices and branches are plentiful.

The combat's great too – with an excellent control on real-time action and the party's special abilities. Some of the boss battles are huge – especially when you face one of the several dragons in the game – while even random encounters feel bigger than they actually are.

The game also looks stunning, especially on PS5 Pro, which offers ray-traced ambient occlusion in its 30fps Fidelity mode, while the 60fps Performance Mode runs at a higher resolution and has tweaked visual settings to make it look more like the Fidelity mode on a standard PS5.

That's not to say it's not great on PS5 too – it still looks superb, with some of the best fantasy art seen in a title for some time.

Sadly, PS4 owners will miss out as it's not available for the last-gen console, but both Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection are.

Perhaps the best news is that, unlike the game catalogue releases each month, these games will be available to PS Plus Essential members as well as Extra and Premium.

How much is PS Plus?

There are three PS Plus membership tiers in total – Essential, Extra and Premium, with different perks and benefits available depending on which you choose.

PS Plus Essential is the cheapest, at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month. It enables online play for 1,000s of games, exclusive discounts on the PS Store, and at least three free games per month (as above).

PS Plus Extra will set you back £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month and features the same benefits as Essential. However, you also get access to a regularly-updated game catalogue of 300+ PS5 and PS4 titles.

Finally, PS Plus Premium costs £13.49 / $17.99 per month and adds cloud streaming to the perks, plus an extended library of classic and retro games from PlayStation's history.

In some regions, such as Australia, PS Plus Deluxe replaces Premium. It costs AU$21.95 a month, but doesn't include the cloud streaming benefit.