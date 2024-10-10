PS Plus adding one of my favourite action-RPGs on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary A host of new games are coming to the PS Plus catalogue on 15 October for Extra and Premium subscribers to enjoy. The list is headlined by Dead Island 2 – one of the most fun action-RPGs of the last couple of years.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are in for a real treat this Halloween (rather than trick), as one of my favourite action-RPGs of recent times is coming to the game catalogue.

Dead Island 2 is a zombie-packed adventure that doesn't take itself too seriously and provides a huge amount of fun. It's one of a very decent collection of games that will be available to download and play at no extra cost from 15 October.

Dead Island 2 - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Like the original Dead Island and its pseudo-sequel Riptide, the latest in the series is played in first-person. You are the survivor of a plane crash who must navigate your way through the zombie-filled streets of LA.

You get to choose which character you want to play from the start, each different skills and abilities, and you get to bump up your capabilities as the game progresses.

Combat is very much the main gameplay mechanic, with a host of melee weapons and guns to pick up and use on your adventure, and the game never really takes itself too seriously – although you will need to note that there's adult language and extreme gore throughout, in case any kids are in viewing distance.

It's all great fun and well worth a download on PS5 or PS4 – both versions will be available.

Also released in the October PS Plus Extra and Premium push will be Two Point Campus – the second sim from the Two Point team, after Two Point Hospital.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More spooky goings on will be available in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, while beautiful platformer Gris is being added too.

Return to Monkey Island will be exclusively available on PS5, as will Overpass 2, although the PS4 version of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands is returning to the service to make up for it.

All the other games are available across both PlayStation consoles, including Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Firefighting Simulator The Squad, and Tour de France 2023.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will also get The Last Clockwinder for PSVR2, Dino Crisis, Siren, and R-Type Dimensions EX.

With all these great games available to download, you might find you even need one of the best PS5 SSD cards to expand your storage. Or, of course, you could always upgrade to the PS5 Pro, which has 2TB as standard.

Either way, it's a great month for PS Plus members, for sure.