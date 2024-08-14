Asus ROG Ally could run Steam Deck OS in the future

Quick summary
Valve is still interested in bringing SteamOS to the ROG Ally and other handheld consoles.
Sadly there's no timeline for when this might happen.
When it comes to handheld gaming, the ROG Ally is one of the best options out there. This device runs Windows, giving you access to games and a whole lot more in a portable package. But what if its skillset expanded by including SteamOS as well?
That might just happen, meaning that you can turn your handheld Windows device into a Steam Machine and benefit from a streamlined OS designed for a handheld device, rather than for a desktop computer.
While talk about the creation of a standalone install of SteamOS has been circulating for some time, an interesting reference to the ROG Ally appeared in SteamOS' release notes, claiming "Added support for extra ROG Ally keys". This has reignited speculation around Valve releasing SteamOS for the ROG Ally, with the expected excitement ramping up to 11.
The Verge has followed up with Valve designer Lawence Yang to get confirmation that "the team is continuing to work on adding support for additional handhelds on SteamOS". So while Valve is still working towards releasing SteamOS for devices including the ROG Ally, if you want SteamOS now, your best bet is still the Steam Deck.
That works in the other direction too. We'd previously reported that there was work on making Steam Deck compatible with Windows too, with Yang saying "As for Windows, we’re preparing to make the remaining Windows drivers for Steam Deck OLED available … There’s no update on the timing for dual boot support - it’s still a priority, but we haven’t been able to get to it just yet."
What advantages would dual boot options bring to handheld consoles?
Widening support sounds great, but why might you want to do that? The obvious thing is that it give you choice, so you can choose what OS your device runs when you turn it on. The appeal of SteamOS is that the user interface is better for smaller displays and the sort of controls you have on a handheld console.
Beyond that, many games just work on SteamOS without having to tinker with any settings which is sometimes the case with Windows. Optimisation could also reduce demands on the battery, for example, as you're not running all of Windows at the same time.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
SteamOS's Proton compatibility layer makes many games playable on SteamOS, but at the same time, the advantage of having Windows on your device means you can run pretty much anything - and for many people, it's a familiar environment from laptop or desktop use, so it's versatile.
Exactly when any changes might come down the line for SteamOS, the ROG Ally or the Steam Deck remain to be seen. From what Valve says, it wants to do all these things, but isn't quite there yet.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
I made my dream WFH setup for under £100 – here are my 5 top picks
Looking to upgrade your work space but on a bit of a budget? This list is for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra bags another killer free software upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra gets updated as availability in more markets continues
By Chris Hall Published