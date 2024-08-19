All PS Plus members getting highly-anticipated, big-name new release for PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is coming to PS Plus on 3 September 2024. All PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members will be able to download and play it at no additional cost.

We usually have to wait until the end of each month to find out the following month's free games for PS Plus members, but things are different for September – we already know a couple of them.

That's because a couple of new releases will be available on the service on day one, and as we already have their release dates, we know they're being added next month.

The first is a major title and will be available to all PS Plus members – Essential, Extra and Premium. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is the first game adaptation of the broom-fuelled sport in the books and films, and it will be part of the PlayStation Plus free game lineup from 3 September.

It was actually announced as a day one release back in June, but we now have more details on the game.

It'll be available all current and last-gen consoles and PC, but PS5 and PS4 owners with any PS Plus subscription will get it for free. The game will let you play as a chaser, seeker, keeper or beater in one-off matches or through an extensive career mode. This will start in small backyard locations all the way through to the Quidditch World Cup.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Multiplayer co-op and PVP matches will be available too, with up to six real players able to take positions on rival teams – three apiece. And there's the ability to play as characters from the series, or make your own custom player.

Also coming to PS Plus in September 2024

In addition to the latest Harry Potter game, The Plucky Squire will launch as part of PS Plus from day one.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The action-adventure game will follow on 17 September and will be part of the game catalogue for PS Plus Extra and Premium members.

The Plucky Squire - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Featuring cute characters and multiple graphic styles, the game puts you in the shoes of Jot who must battle his way both in a story book and outside in order to defeat the villainous Humgrump.

It's an indie title from Devolver Digital and will also be released on other formats, but PlayStation owners with supported subscriptions will undoubtedly be happy to get it at no extra cost.