PS5 Pro just got a huge discount, but you'll need to be quick

The PS5 Pro is an incredible games console and easily the most powerful out there right now. It does have one problem, though – it's usually a considerable purchase thanks to a hefty price tag.

However, you can now save a mammoth £70 off the RRP in the UK, thanks to Argos' huge gaming deals event.

It has slashed 10% off the usual cost, which you can redeem using the code GAMING10 at checkout.

That puts it at a more reasonable £629.99, and while that's still not chicken feed, it's a great reason to take the plunge if you've been waiting for a price drop. Remember though, this is a limited time event, so you'll need to be quick.

Sony PS5 Pro
Sony PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £629.99 at Argos

Enter the code GAMING10 at checkout and you'll get 10% off Sony's latest and greatest console. That's a big saving of £70 – allowing you to invest in a PS5 Pro Enhanced game too, such as the new Assassin's Creed Shadows.

View Deal

Why choose the PS5 Pro?

Having review the PS5 Pro myself when it launched late last year, I know just how much potential it has in comparison with a regular PS5.

It is considerably more capable when it comes to the CPU and GPU, for example, leading to better quality graphics on games developers have enhanced. It also supports PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) which allows for higher resolutions through intelligent upscaling, while maintaining performance and high frame rates.

The PS5 Pro Enhanced games list is growing all the time, while some non-enhanced games can benefit too, especially if they shipped with unlocked frame rates. In short, the Pro is a significant upgrade on the standard model and its potential is growing all the time.

What else is available in the Argos gaming sale?

It also worth checking out the 100s of other games, consoles and accessories available in Argos' current sales event.

You can actually save up to 30% on many items, and that includes PS5 games.

Alternatively, if the PS5 Pro is still a little too pricey for you, plenty of other console deals are listed, including great offers on the standard PS5 models.

