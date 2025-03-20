PS5 Pro just got a huge discount, but you'll need to be quick
Argos has a monster gaming sales event running in the UK, which includes the PlayStation 5 Pro
The PS5 Pro is an incredible games console and easily the most powerful out there right now. It does have one problem, though – it's usually a considerable purchase thanks to a hefty price tag.
However, you can now save a mammoth £70 off the RRP in the UK, thanks to Argos' huge gaming deals event.
It has slashed 10% off the usual cost, which you can redeem using the code GAMING10 at checkout.
That puts it at a more reasonable £629.99, and while that's still not chicken feed, it's a great reason to take the plunge if you've been waiting for a price drop. Remember though, this is a limited time event, so you'll need to be quick.
Enter the code GAMING10 at checkout and you'll get 10% off Sony's latest and greatest console. That's a big saving of £70 – allowing you to invest in a PS5 Pro Enhanced game too, such as the new Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Why choose the PS5 Pro?
Having review the PS5 Pro myself when it launched late last year, I know just how much potential it has in comparison with a regular PS5.
It is considerably more capable when it comes to the CPU and GPU, for example, leading to better quality graphics on games developers have enhanced. It also supports PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) which allows for higher resolutions through intelligent upscaling, while maintaining performance and high frame rates.
The PS5 Pro Enhanced games list is growing all the time, while some non-enhanced games can benefit too, especially if they shipped with unlocked frame rates. In short, the Pro is a significant upgrade on the standard model and its potential is growing all the time.
What else is available in the Argos gaming sale?
It also worth checking out the 100s of other games, consoles and accessories available in Argos' current sales event.
You can actually save up to 30% on many items, and that includes PS5 games.
Alternatively, if the PS5 Pro is still a little too pricey for you, plenty of other console deals are listed, including great offers on the standard PS5 models.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
YETI’s epic pre-Amazon Spring Sale deals just dropped – 5 offers that I would buy to improve my camping setup
From bear-proof hard coolers to can-tastic cooling totes, five unmissable YETI deals I'd buy in the current sale
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Google Pixel 9a delayed, but for good reason
Google’s latest affordable phone has been announced, but you can’t actually buy it yet
By Chris Hall Published
-
I didn't expect this game to blow me away on PS5 Pro, but it looks unreal
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a pleasant surprise
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
If you want good reason to subscribe to PS Plus, this free game is it
PS Plus Extra and Premium members getting much-loved action-platformer for free
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
PS5 Pro set for a massive upgrade already – should make games look even better
A deal with AMD will introduce even better game-improving tech to the PS5 Pro
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus getting arguably the best RPG of 2024 on PS5 and PS5 Pro for free
All PS Plus subscribers are arguably getting the best game drop in the service's history this March
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This huge new game is stretching even my PS5 Pro to its limit
Monster Hunter Wilds is a beast in all senses
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 PS5 Pro mistakes that everyone makes – and how to avoid them
Streamline your PS5 Pro experience
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS Plus to get the best Star Wars game of all time, but a new spooky adventure is even more exciting
The PS Plus Premium and Extra games for February have been announced, and there's a day one release amongst them
By Rik Henderson Published
-
There are two games coming that'll make my PS5 Pro worthwhile
A remastered favourite and a new shooter from Returnal's developer
By Rik Henderson Published