Nintendo officially reveals two key Switch 2 features – even if it didn't mean to
Its latest app and marketing pages unveil interesting updates on the Nintendo Switch 2
Quick Summary
Nintendo has perhaps unwittingly revealed a couple of key details on its forthcoming next-gen console.
The Switch 2 will get exclusive and remastered games, and there's been a new clue on the mystery third button.
Nintendo held a surprise Direct presentation yesterday that was dedicated to its current console, rather than the Switch 2. However, two of the announcements made ended up revealing more about its next-gen device that likely intended.
Alongside a stack of new games that are coming to Switch soo, Nintendo's new mobile app – Nintendo Today! – and a new method for swapping and lending digital games were unveiled. And subsequently materials for each have revealed a couple of key Nintendo Switch 2 details.
The Nintendo Today! app is now available for Android and iPhone, and it's the App Store listing for the latter that gleans previously unknown information.
As spotted by VGC, one of the marketing sheets on the dedicated page shows a similar picture of the Nintendo Switch 2 to what we've seen before (and include at the top of this page). However, it also has the addition of a "C" on the mystery button underneath the Home button on the right Joy-Con.
Nintendo has never revealed this detail before, and while we still have no idea what exactly the "C" button will be used for, it's got tongues a-wagging online.
Some suggest it stands for "Community" and will be a social share button. Some say its for "Communication". Personally, I favour the idea that it's a new location for the "Capture" button – although if that's the case, what's the button on the left Joy-Con for?
Thankfully, we'll find out for sure in just a matter of days as Nintendo will host a second Direct presentation stream on Wednesday 2 April, and this time it will be dedicated to the Switch 2.
As for the other key feature that's gotten out a little early, it partly relates to the Virtual Game Cards also announced during yesterday's Direct.
In the small print on an official Nintendo.com page about the game sharing system, it states: "Compatible systems must be linked to a Nintendo Account to use virtual game cards. Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games can only be loaded on a Nintendo Switch 2 system."
That doesn't just reveal that there will be dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 games that won't be playable on the original Switch, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, but confirms that some existing Switch games will get Switch 2 enhancements.
In all honesty, both of these were a given, but this is the first official declaration.
Again, we'll find out more next Wednesday.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
