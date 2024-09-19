Next PlayStation online presentation coming soon – could we get more on PS5 Pro?

Quick summary Sony is reportedly planning a new State of Play showcase for the PS5 soon. This will show off new games, but it could also tell us more about the PS5 Pro.

One prominent industry insider is absolutely adamant that Sony is gearing up for another big State of Play presentation showing off new PS5 games coming to the system.

Jeff Grubb, who has a very solid track record in terms of predictions and reporting, has repeatedly said that he expects a State of Play to air on 24 September, and with that date now just a few days away, he's sticking to his guns. In a fresh podcast appearance, he reiterated that he still has every reason to believe the presentation is going ahead on that date.

If we assume that there is indeed a State of Play right around the corner, what's less clear is what it'll detail. There's probably only one game that seems almost guaranteed to be included – a PS5 remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn, which was leaked this week when the ESRB published an age rating for the game.

This would presumably bring the first Horizon game into line with its sequel, Forbidden West, in terms of visual prowess, and possibly port back some improvements, too.

Horizon will probably also get more love given the impending release of Lego Horizon Adventures, which is expected sometime in November this year, and doubtless could be shown off further.

A bigger question mark hovers over the question of the PS5 Pro, though. Sony's brief and technical reveal video has been fairly widely criticised for failing to adequately sell the benefits of the £700 / $700 console, so we'll be interested to see if it takes a second try in the State of Play. Given this would fall just a couple of days before pre-orders open, such a tactic could reap dividends.

The good news is that we won't have to wait too long to find out more, since Sony will have to announce the showcase pretty soon if it's going to happen. It typically gives at least a few days' notice to build the hype, so we could find out sooner rather than later.