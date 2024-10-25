New Nintendo Switch available in time for Christmas

Quick Summary
A new bundle containing the Nintendo Switch OLED model, Super Mario Bros Wonder, and a year of Nintendo Switch Online is available in Europe now.
And you get at least £67 off the price than if bought separately.
We might not see the Nintendo Switch 2 launch until next year, but there's a great Switch bundle now available on the Japanese gaming giant's own store for those who don't want to wait.
Containing the Nintendo Switch OLED model, a digital copy of Super Mario Bros Wonder and 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online, the new bundle will set you back just £309.99 – a saving of £67 if you buy all three separately.
Even though the Switch is now more than seven years old, the Switch OLED model arrived three years ago and refreshed the portable games console greatly. Its OLED display is simply amazing, while the extra internal storage it carries is a godsend.
We've also seen some amazing games launch for it in the last year, not least the one included here – Super Mario Bros Wonder – which is easily one of the best 2D platformers released in modern times. It's a joy from beginning to end and if it does prove to be the last great Nintendo game of this generation, what a way to end the run.
Nintendo Switch Online too is a great inclusion. Not only does it allow access to online multiplayer gaming for 100s if not 1,000s of games, you get access to a great library of retro classics, as originally released on the likes of the NES, SNES and Game Boy.
You could then choose to add-on the Expansion Pack at a later date, for additional in-game content and further classic Sega Mega Drive /. Genesis, N64 and Game Boy Advance games.
As for the Nintendo Switch 2, current thinking is that it'll be launched next spring and that it'll be backward compatible with all existing Switch games. That means, whatever titles you purchase now will still work should you choose to upgrade next year.
You can't say fairer than that.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
