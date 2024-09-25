Have we just seen Sony's first native PS5 Pro game?

Quick Summary
Sucker Punch just unveiled Ghost of Yōtei, and it looks pretty stunning.
Coming in 2025, it'll be a game that makes the most of the PS5 Pro's power, you'd assume. The announcement trailer certainly looks the business.
Headlining a State of Play presentation yesterday, Sony has added one more massive title to its slate of upcoming exclusive games - Ghost of Yōtei.
A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima (although telling a seemingly unrelated story), the game got an extended first trailer that makes it clear it'll be visually ravishing while expanding on the gameplay of its celebrated predecessor. It also likely gives us a tantalising glimpse of what's possible on the PS5 Pro.
Yōtei's new protagonist will be Atsu, who looks like she'll have an all-new arsenal of weapons including dual-wielding and even a glimpse of a matchlock rifle – as well as a wolf companion to help her.
There will clearly be duels, stealthy missions and a huge open world to explore, but it will be a very new one. The game is set 300 years after Ghost of Tsushima, in 1603, and is set in the territory around Mount Yōtei in Japan's Hokkeido, then known as Ezo.
Given that this territory wasn't under Japanese control at the time, and was therefore more loosely organised than the culture we saw in Tsushima, it should make for an interesting playground.
More to the point, Sucker Punch is calling the title its "first game built from the ground up for PlayStation 5", and this should make for some big visual steps forward. In particular, with a 2025 release date, it'll certainly be set up for the PS5 Pro to make it even prettier.
Whether this just means higher frame rates in Fidelity modes or some actual concrete technical differences will be something we find out later on, we'd imagine, but it's exciting to wonder just what the developers will manage. After all, Ghost of Tsushima came around quite late in the PS4's life cycle but pushed it to fairly unbelievable heights.
If Yōtei can do the same for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, we might be in for something really quite special. We'll doubtless see more of the game in early 2025 or at some showpiece events like The Game Awards later this year.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
