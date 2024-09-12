Forget PS5 Pro, your existing PS5 just got a load of new tricks for free

Quick Summary Users of a PS5 console just snagged a killer free software upgrade. That brings a wide range of new features to the device.

It's been a busy few weeks for PS5 lovers. Actually, it's more like the latest twist in rather tumultuous journey overall.

Kicking off with the scarcity which plagued the early days of the device, users now have to choose whether or not to upgrade to the new PS5 Pro. That's been compounded with a new scarcity epidemic concerning the PS5 Disc Drive – entirely necessary for the new digital-only device.

Now, Sony has given users a reason to potentially stick with their current model. That's because the brand has just unveiled a massive collection of new features and functions as part of a generous free upgrade.

That kicks off with a new Welcome Hub. That sits directly on your PS5 home screen, and is a space to personalise with widgets and backgrounds.

It's actually a reimagined version of the Explore tab, which was previously only available to users in the USA. That's now rolling out globally over the next few weeks, meaning everyone can get in on the fun – though it will still kick off with those in the USA.

Next up, we have Party Share. That allows users to share party voice chat links on messaging and social media apps.

The feature should make it easier than ever to get people included in your chat. That is also coming to users around the globe, and will be rolling out in phases over the next few weeks.

As if that wasn't enough, a handful of features previously in beta testing have been given the green light for a global launch. The trio of features offer user experience benefits, which should mean you have a better time gaming.

Users will be able to select personalised 3D audio profiles for their headphones and earbuds. They'll also be able to adjust Remote Play settings per user, as well as choosing who is allowed to connect to a console via Remote Play. Last but not least, they'll offer Adaptive Charging for controllers if you're using a slim PS5 or the new PS5 Pro.