These 5-star, award-winning Bose earbuds are over £100 cheaper right now

For me, there's nothing better than a pair of the best earbuds on the market. Whether you're an audiophile seeking to enjoy you favourite tunes, a podcast enthusiast looking for ultimate detail for your next murder mystery, or simply someone who takes a lot of work calls, a good pair can make a massive difference to your daily life.

It's a product category which often crops up among the best Black Friday deals, too, which makes this the best time to buy! Snagging them at a discount is handy – particularly when the really good stuff can set you back a few hundred pounds.

That's exactly what I've found on one of my favourite pairs from this year. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are absolutely killer – and they're over £100 cheaper right now!

That's a lot of earbuds for the cash. These Bose units sound absolutely killer, with a full and pronounced bass response, as well as gorgeous detail in the high end.

The active noise cancelling properties are equally impressive. They'll shut out everything around you, to shroud you in a warm cocoon of silence. It's simply brilliant, and really handy for those times when you need to focus.

In fact, my only real gripe with these earbuds is their appearance. I famously referred to them as looking like a "Stormtrooper's ear" in a TikTok video, but that's not much of a concern. It's actually only the inside of the bud which I find unsightly – and that's going to be sat in your ear! The bit which is visible in neat and sleek, meaning you'll look lovely and stylish while wearing them.

Ultimately, these are some of the best earbuds out there night now. At the retail price, you'd certainly pay for it, too – though at just £198, these are a much nicer pill to swallow.