The deals aren't over yet! Get £70 cashback on Samsung Galaxy earbuds at Currys

With Black Friday now in the rearview mirror, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the opportunity to snag deals is gone. Fortunately, that isn't the case, with a range of retailers still offering killer deals in the run up to Christmas.

That includes Currys who currently have a brilliant deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds. We saw those drop to just £149 over the sales period - and that deal is back!

It does work slightly differently this time - you'll need to claim a £70 cashback offer, but the result is the same.

That's an excellent deal. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some really advanced earbuds, offering killer sound and modern features to enhance the overall experience.

The big selling point here is the inclusion of Galaxy AI. That offers a range of features including live translation and automatically adapting active noise cancellation.

The buds are also IP57 rated for water and dust resistance. That's handy for anyone who wants to wear them while working out, or if you spend a lot of time out in the elements. You'll be safe in the knowledge that these buds have been tested to withstand those conditions.

Of course, fancy features are all well and good, but you'll need them to sound great too. After all, the sound quality is the main reason why you buy a pair of earbuds, so if it can't perform there you're in a spot of bother.

Fortunately the Buds 3 Pro will have no issues in that arena. 24-bit hi-res audio should ensure a killer sonic experience with brilliant fidelity for all of your favourite songs and podcasts. It's the perfect choice for any audiophile who wants a stylish pair of buds with great sound and a more wallet-friendly price tag.