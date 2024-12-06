The deals aren't over yet! Get £70 cashback on Samsung Galaxy earbuds at Currys

Snag killer earbuds for just £149 right now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review
(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)
Sam Cross
By
published
in Deals

With Black Friday now in the rearview mirror, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the opportunity to snag deals is gone. Fortunately, that isn't the case, with a range of retailers still offering killer deals in the run up to Christmas.

That includes Currys who currently have a brilliant deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds. We saw those drop to just £149 over the sales period - and that deal is back!

It does work slightly differently this time - you'll need to claim a £70 cashback offer, but the result is the same.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was £219 now £149 at Currys

Get £70 cashback on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at Currys right now. That takes the price down to just £149, which is a killer deal!

View Deal

That's an excellent deal. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are some really advanced earbuds, offering killer sound and modern features to enhance the overall experience.

The big selling point here is the inclusion of Galaxy AI. That offers a range of features including live translation and automatically adapting active noise cancellation.

The buds are also IP57 rated for water and dust resistance. That's handy for anyone who wants to wear them while working out, or if you spend a lot of time out in the elements. You'll be safe in the knowledge that these buds have been tested to withstand those conditions.

Of course, fancy features are all well and good, but you'll need them to sound great too. After all, the sound quality is the main reason why you buy a pair of earbuds, so if it can't perform there you're in a spot of bother.

Fortunately the Buds 3 Pro will have no issues in that arena. 24-bit hi-res audio should ensure a killer sonic experience with brilliant fidelity for all of your favourite songs and podcasts. It's the perfect choice for any audiophile who wants a stylish pair of buds with great sound and a more wallet-friendly price tag.

Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Senior Staff Writer

Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.

